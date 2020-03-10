Bengaluru airport bags five awards

Home Cities Bengaluru

BENGALURU: For the second consecutive year, the Kempegowda International Airport has won ASQ awards for both arrivals and departures of flights. ASQ is an international benchmarking programme instituted by the Airports Council International that measures satisfaction of flyers across airports.

It has been awarded under the following categories in the Asia-Pacific Region (for 25 to 40 million passengers per year): Best airport by size and region; best environment and ambience by size; best customer service by size; best infrastructure and facilitation by size global, and best airport experience in arrivals.

In a statement, BIAL Chief Executive Officer Hari Marar said, “We served 33 million passengers in Calendar Year 2019. Notwithstanding this significant increase in passenger volume, as well as disruption due to the construction of new infrastructure, our team ensured that customers were provided with an award-winning experience. As Bangalore Airport connects more international destinations like Munich, Tokyo and Seattle later this year, we continue to work towards service excellence.”

The ASQ departures programme measures passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators.

