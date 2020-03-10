BU seeks funds from alumni for college

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bangalore University Vice Chancellor K R Venugopal on Monday asked the alumni of the varsity’s only engineering college — University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) — to contribute funds for the development of the college.

He said the college required funds to the tune of Rs 70 crore, which includes building the Mechanical Block costing about Rs 50 crore.

The launch of the mechanical block is awaiting administrative approval from the government, and BU has already allocated the funds, he added. He, however, said that there was a need to muster funds for the college, which would required Rs 70 crore and it must come from the alumni. “If each contributes Rs 10,000, we can get Rs 100 crore,” he said.

Venugopal was talking at the scholarship programme organised by the alumni at the UVCE. He said, so far, Rs 101 crore has been spent on the UVCE in the past 12 years.

Additionally, he said, the government had announced Rs 10 crore recently. UVCE Foundation donated Rs 2 crore for the laboratories. Despite this, Venugopal said, UVCE needed Rs 24 crore for the UVCE hostel (of the Rs 41 crore total expenditure), Rs 50 crore for the mechanical block.