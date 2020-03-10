Car charge for two-wheeler: Parking agency fined Rs 10,000

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Access Control introduced for every vehicle entering the KSR railway station from January 26, the first complaint on the collection of an excess parking fee of Rs 40 resulted in the levy of Rs 10,000 penalty on the agency. Three staff of the contractor have also been dismissed from service and the agency is warned of termination of the contract in case the offence is repeated.

Under the Access Control system, any vehicle which enters the railway station will not be charged anything for the first seven minutes. Beyond that, the charges are Rs 15 for every five minutes for a two-wheeler and Rs 25 in case of a four-wheeler. Amazing Contract India Private Ltd has been awarded the contract.

The complainant, who describes himself as a product manager in Bengaluru, had complained to Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma on Twitter on over-billing on Sunday. This led to a strong action by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), which manages parking at the station, on Monday.

The incident though took place on March 2 afternoon. With proof of entry and exit ticket to show that he had been inside the premises of the KSR station only for 23 minutes, the complainant showed that he had been charged Rs 100 while the actual amount should have been only Rs 60.

A senior IRSDC official said, “the customer, who came by a two-wheeler, had been levied charges meant for a car. The entry staffer had written four-wheeler on it and the exit staffer who swiped the bar code to gauge the rates had charged the customer accordingly. At least one of them ought to have ensured the over-billing was not done.”