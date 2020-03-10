Home Cities Bengaluru

Car charge for two-wheeler: Parking agency fined Rs 10,000

The complainant, who describes himself as a product manager in Bengaluru, had complained to Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma on Twitter on over-billing on Sunday.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Access Control introduced for every vehicle entering the KSR railway station from January 26, the first complaint on the collection of an excess parking fee of Rs 40 resulted in the levy of Rs 10,000 penalty on the agency. Three staff of the contractor have also been dismissed from service and the agency is warned of termination of the contract in case the offence is repeated.

Under the Access Control system, any vehicle which enters the railway station will not be charged anything for the first seven minutes. Beyond that, the charges are Rs 15 for every five minutes for a two-wheeler and Rs 25 in case of a four-wheeler. Amazing Contract India Private Ltd has been awarded the contract.

The complainant, who describes himself as a product manager in Bengaluru, had complained to Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Verma on Twitter on over-billing on Sunday. This led to a strong action by the Indian Railway Stations Development Corporation (IRSDC), which manages parking at the station, on Monday.

The incident though took place on March 2 afternoon. With proof of entry and exit ticket to show that he had been inside the premises of the KSR station only for 23 minutes, the complainant showed that he had been charged Rs 100 while the actual amount should have been only Rs 60.

A senior IRSDC official said, “the customer, who came by a two-wheeler, had been levied charges meant for a car. The entry staffer had written four-wheeler on it and the exit staffer who swiped the bar code to gauge the rates had charged the customer accordingly. At least one of them ought to have ensured the over-billing was not done.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp