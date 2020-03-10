Home Cities Bengaluru

Chemical blast: Cops record statements

On Sunday, Narasimaih, a 52-year-old housekeeping staff in a private college hostel, lost his left leg in the blast at Govardhana Layout.  

Published: 10th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 02:40 PM

A file picture of Sunday’s chemical container explosion in Adugodi

A file picture of Sunday’s chemical container explosion in Adugodi. (Photo | Pandarinath B, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Adugodi police on Monday recorded the statements of the injured and eyewitnesses in connection with the chemical blast incident in which a man lost his leg on Sunday afternoon.

Meanwhile, police are analysing CCTV footage to identify who dumped the chemical container at the garbage pile.

A senior police officer said victim Narasimaih told the police that when he was picking cotton boxes from the garbage pile, he stepped on the chemical container which exploded immediately. Police said Narasimaih’s condition is stable and he is expected to be discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in a couple of days.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Metro construction workers dumped garbage on the roadside and later workers from a granite factory discarded chemical containers at the same spot. “Two eyewitnesses who helped Narasimhaih have also given their statements over the incident,” police said.

