Coronavirus scare flies thick and fast as children, parents face hardship due to closure of schools

Midnight announcement on closure of preschool classes creates confusion among parents

Published: 10th March 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

LKG and UKG children return home in Bengaluru on Monday after the state government declared holiday as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T/EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Owing to late Sunday night announcement by the state government on the closure of nursery and kindergarten classes as a precautionary measure against the new coronavirus, parents of children were put to a lot of hardship on Monday.

Children at Baldwin Boys High School were sent back soon after they arrived to take their exams. Some schools gave no intimation to parents, who after seeing the news on media, were confused. Several of them had their kids ready to be sent to school when they got the news.

Parents felt that the order should have been given earlier so that they and schools could make proper arrangements.

"My elder child goes to UKG at St Peter's School while the younger one is in playschool. I got the notification from my elder child's school around the time the school bus arrived. For the younger one, there was no information which was why I enquired from school. They did not shut down classes for kids on Monday as they had assessment, sports day and annual day practising. However, I was not ready to send my younger child," said Malithili Herur, a parent.

"In fact, parents were told to send their children to school as assessments were going on. If the government is making such a decision, it should have done it much earlier when the panic about the coronavirus gripped everyone. The announcement on late on Sunday night caused inconvenience."

Schools like Sophia High School and Bishop Cottons School began calling parents in the morning, asking them not to send their kids to school.

One Javeed Iqbal, said, "Our school opened today after a one-week of holiday. I was in confusion whether to send kids to school or not and finally decided against it. We did not receive any communication from the school. The government should have made the announcement early, at least not at midnight".

ALSO READ | Too little data for weather advisory on cholera, COVID-19: Met dept

"The school starts at 9 am and I received a notification on the school app at 7.45 am saying that the school would be closed till the further notice. This was late and caused trouble to working parents who had to make alternative arrangements to keep their kids at home," said Arti, a mother.

A few schools chose to conduct classes on Monday, as they did not receive an intimation directly from the government.

