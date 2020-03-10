Home Cities Bengaluru

Dues to BWSSB at Rs 29 crore, BBMP biggest defaulter

Among the state government departments which have defaulted are the Police Quarters under DCP East, Registrar General, KG Halli police station and PWD Quarters.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A whopping Rs 28.9 crore is due to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) from government organisations, especially different wings of the BBMP and its Indira Canteens -- that find a place in the list of top 100 defaulters.

The New Indian Express has a copy of the unpaid bills totalling Rs 28,90,03,259. The ignominy of topping the list is Assistant Executive Engineer’s office of the BBMP at Ganganagar in Hebbal, which has to pay over Rs 3.96 crore.

Twelve Indira Canteens have not paid up their dues. They include outlets behind Shani Mahatma temple (Rs 1,45,6349); Mahadevapura zonal office (Rs 1,25,6239); Shanthinagar (Rs 9,77,446); Shivajinagar (Rs 8,91,200), Hosahalli (Rs 8,71,205), Jalahalli (Rs 7,42,2663) and Dasarahalli (Rs 6,90,646).

Among the state government departments which have defaulted are the Police Quarters under DCP East, Registrar General, KG Halli police station and PWD Quarters. Central government departments, like the Banaswadi railway station, Railways office on Station Road, General Manager, Telephone office on HAL Second Stage as well as Defence establishments like the Garrison Engineer offices in Bydrahalli Lines and Mekhri Circle, are on the list.

Engineer-in-Chief Kemparamaiah said the BWSSB is trying to collect the arrears. “These dues have accumulated over the years. Apart from following up with the departments through repeated reminders, we have given stiff targets to our Sub-Divisions to collect a portion of the arrears every month,” he said.The Water Board’s monthly revenue from water and sanitary connection charges is around Rs 110 crore.Repeated calls made over a week to different agencies elicited no response. A top BBMP official said that the bills of some of its offices are in dispute and it would pay up its dues.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp