Dues to BWSSB at Rs 29 crore, BBMP biggest defaulter

BENGALURU: A whopping Rs 28.9 crore is due to Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) from government organisations, especially different wings of the BBMP and its Indira Canteens -- that find a place in the list of top 100 defaulters.

The New Indian Express has a copy of the unpaid bills totalling Rs 28,90,03,259. The ignominy of topping the list is Assistant Executive Engineer’s office of the BBMP at Ganganagar in Hebbal, which has to pay over Rs 3.96 crore.

Twelve Indira Canteens have not paid up their dues. They include outlets behind Shani Mahatma temple (Rs 1,45,6349); Mahadevapura zonal office (Rs 1,25,6239); Shanthinagar (Rs 9,77,446); Shivajinagar (Rs 8,91,200), Hosahalli (Rs 8,71,205), Jalahalli (Rs 7,42,2663) and Dasarahalli (Rs 6,90,646).

Among the state government departments which have defaulted are the Police Quarters under DCP East, Registrar General, KG Halli police station and PWD Quarters. Central government departments, like the Banaswadi railway station, Railways office on Station Road, General Manager, Telephone office on HAL Second Stage as well as Defence establishments like the Garrison Engineer offices in Bydrahalli Lines and Mekhri Circle, are on the list.

Engineer-in-Chief Kemparamaiah said the BWSSB is trying to collect the arrears. “These dues have accumulated over the years. Apart from following up with the departments through repeated reminders, we have given stiff targets to our Sub-Divisions to collect a portion of the arrears every month,” he said.The Water Board’s monthly revenue from water and sanitary connection charges is around Rs 110 crore.Repeated calls made over a week to different agencies elicited no response. A top BBMP official said that the bills of some of its offices are in dispute and it would pay up its dues.