Forest dept finds no trace of leopard in Peenya

The Forest Department has deployed watchers and guards to keeping a close watch in the area, but they have still not found any sign of the big cat.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two days after media reports of a leopard prowling in and around Peenya, the animal continued to remain elusive.

Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban, C Siddaramappa confirmed to The New Indian Express that the carnivore was not sighted again. “There is no need to panic. It is possible that the animal could have escaped back to where it came from, or it is also possible that there was no leopard and the CCTV camera footage could be of some other animal,” he said.

The Forest Department officials said that many theories were doing the rounds such as the pug marks that were seen earlier could be that of a big dog and the footage on the CCTV camera could be that of the same dog. “Since the footage is in black and white and very hazy, it is difficult to conclude that it is a leopard. However, camera traps have been set up and the investigation will continue for a few more days as we do not want to take any chances and we do not want any case of man-animal conflict,” said another
forest official.

