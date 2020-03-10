HC orders contempt notice to BBMP commissioner

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday issued a notice to the BBMP commissioner telling him to show-cause why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him for not complying with its directions on the survey of unauthorised buildings in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice as the BBMP failed to present phase-wise programme of carrying out a survey in different parts of the city despite several directions.

However, Ashok Haranahalli, senior counsel representing the BBMP, submitted an affidavit on Monday stating that the survey will be started on April 1.

Noting that the court will not tolerate this as the order for the survey had been passed on November 25 last year, the bench said this is one more case of complete defiance of the court order. "Though we have passed the detailed order citing several judgments of the Supreme Court, the survey was not started by the commissioner", the bench said.

Pointing out a series of orders and lenience shown to the BBMP commissioner by granting time, the bench said, "on November 25, 2019, it was directed to place the schedule for a survey in a phased manner to ascertain unauthorised structures in different parts of city. The order had to be complied with today. BBMP stated that survey would be commenced from April 1, 2020, but there is no reason assigned as to why the order is not complied".On January 22, BBMP had sought a one-month time to comply the with directions, but not it did not.

'Petition an attempt to demoralise police'

The state government on Monday termed a public interest litigation challenging the manner in which students of Shaheen Education Society in Bidar were questioned as an "attempt to demoralise the police." Advocate general Prabhuling K Navadgi made the submission during the hearing of the petition filed by one Nayana Jyothi Jhawar and the South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring. The petitioners requested the court to order a departmental inquiry on the police officers who questioned the children. The advocate general said the students were counselled as per juvenile justice rules which says "as far as possible, police personnel should be in plainclothes".

"We will take corrective measures", he said when the bench pointed out that the petition was filed to correct the procedure in questioning children. He submitted that parents of the children have purportedly written letters directly the Chief Justice.

"Fluent English can be seen in these letters which are identical. But all the parents have disowned the same. Therefore, it seems to be an attempt to demoralise the police personnel", he argued.