Home Cities Bengaluru

HC orders contempt notice to BBMP commissioner

However, Ashok Haranahalli, senior counsel representing the BBMP, submitted an affidavit on Monday stating that the survey will be started on April 1.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The High Court on Monday issued a notice to the BBMP commissioner telling him to show-cause why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against him for not complying with its directions on the survey of unauthorised buildings in the city.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi issued the notice as the BBMP failed to present phase-wise programme of carrying out a survey in different parts of the city despite several directions.

However, Ashok Haranahalli, senior counsel representing the BBMP, submitted an affidavit on Monday stating that the survey will be started on April 1.

Noting that the court will not tolerate this as the order for the survey had been passed on November 25 last year, the bench said this is one more case of complete defiance of the court order. "Though we have passed the detailed order citing several judgments of the Supreme Court, the survey was not started by the commissioner", the bench said.

Pointing out a series of orders and lenience shown to the BBMP commissioner by granting time, the bench said,  "on November 25, 2019, it was directed to place the schedule for a survey in a phased manner to ascertain unauthorised structures in different parts of city. The order had to be complied with today. BBMP stated that survey would be commenced from April 1, 2020, but there is no reason assigned as to why the order is not complied".On January 22, BBMP had sought a one-month time to comply the with directions, but not it did not.

'Petition an attempt to demoralise police'
The state government on Monday termed a public interest litigation challenging the manner in which students of Shaheen Education Society in Bidar were questioned as an "attempt to demoralise the police."  Advocate general Prabhuling K Navadgi made the submission during the hearing of the petition filed by one Nayana Jyothi Jhawar and the South India Cell for Human Rights Education and Monitoring. The petitioners requested the court to order a departmental inquiry on the police officers who questioned the children.  The advocate general said the students were counselled as per juvenile justice rules which says "as far as possible, police personnel should be in plainclothes".

"We will take corrective measures", he said when the bench pointed out that the petition was filed to correct the procedure in questioning children.  He submitted that parents of the children have purportedly written letters directly the Chief Justice.

"Fluent English can be seen in these letters which are identical. But all the parents have disowned the same. Therefore, it seems to be an attempt to demoralise the police personnel", he argued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp