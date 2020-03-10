‘I used to get really worked up with negative feedback’

Vidya Iyengar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: What’s the connection between IPL and films on the digital platform? Bollywood actor Huma S Qureshi, who was in the city, points out, “It’s just how cricketers who previously couldn’t have imagined making it to the top 11, are now playing the game with international players.”

Just out of a make-up session, Qureshi, who is currently working on Dibakar Banerjee’s film, Freedom, for an OTT platform, admits that for her first series, Leila, the appreciation she got was gratifying – something she hadn’t received since her first mainstream film, Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. “It’s territorially-agnostic, and giving rise to new directors and audience.

When a film releases on the big screen, there’s conventional theatrical wisdom, as I call it. On the other hand, for the series, there is no pressure in terms of selling tickets, but there is, in fact, more pressure to engage the audience with the story,” she says, adding, “However, besides there being a longer commitment for a series, since there’s no defined beginning, middle and end – preparation-wise – it’s the same.”

Having worked in Hollywood film, Army of the Dead, Qureshi finds a healthy curiosity about Indian filmmakers and actors. “The spotlight is really on us. And in Bollywood, I find more female-centric films,” she says about a change she feels is only taking place in the last two-three years.

Calling herself ‘emotional’ and the ‘laziest person on the planet’, Qureshi often feels she needs to work harder, push herself further, and is sometimes really hard on herself. “That’s how women are in general, and that needs to change,” she says, pointing out that much has changed from when she first started off, when criticism would bother her.

“I used to get really worked up. Now, I don’t go online if I don’t feel ready to go out there,” she says. Instead, she reads. She is currently hooked to 4-Hour Workweek to improve her productivity, which keeps her away from toxicity. “I’m also the kind to forget quickly which really helps,” she says with a laugh.

Colourless celebration

Back in Mumbai on Tuesday, Qureshi, who loves the comfort of her bed, isn’t looking forward to Holi celebrations. “I hate Holi. My friends love coming over but I don’t like the idea of having colour all over me. I’d anyday prefer Diwali or Eid,” she says.

B’luru oota

Koramangala is a familiar place for Qureshi, who used to visit Bengaluru often to meet her late bua, a neighbour in Delhi who moved to the city. “She was someone I loved as much as my mother. If I had a fight with my parents, she would always side with me. And since Bua didn’t have any children of her own, I was like one of hers,” she says, pointing out the fact that her affinity for South Indian food – upitu and dosae – was picked up during those visits.

