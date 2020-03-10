Home Cities Bengaluru

‘I used to get really worked up with negative feedback’

Having worked in Hollywood film, Army of the Dead, Qureshi finds a healthy curiosity about Indian filmmakers and actors.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Vidya Iyengar
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  What’s the connection between IPL and films on the digital platform? Bollywood actor Huma S Qureshi, who was in the city, points out, “It’s just how cricketers who previously couldn’t have imagined making it to the top 11, are now playing the game with international players.” 

Just out of a make-up session, Qureshi, who is currently working on Dibakar Banerjee’s film, Freedom, for an OTT platform, admits that for her first series, Leila, the appreciation she got was gratifying – something she hadn’t received since her first mainstream film, Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012. “It’s territorially-agnostic, and giving rise to new directors and audience.

When a film releases on the big screen, there’s conventional theatrical wisdom, as I call it. On the other hand, for the series, there is no pressure in terms of selling tickets, but there is, in fact, more pressure to engage the audience with the story,” she says, adding, “However, besides there being a longer commitment for a series, since there’s no defined beginning, middle and end – preparation-wise – it’s the same.” 

Having worked in Hollywood film, Army of the Dead, Qureshi finds a healthy curiosity about Indian filmmakers and actors. “The spotlight is really on us. And in Bollywood, I find more female-centric films,” she says about a change she feels is only taking place in the last two-three years.  

Calling herself ‘emotional’ and the ‘laziest person on the planet’, Qureshi often feels she needs to work harder, push herself further, and is sometimes really hard on herself. “That’s how women are in general, and that needs to change,” she says, pointing out that much has changed from when she first started off, when criticism would bother her.

“I used to get really worked up. Now, I don’t go online if I don’t feel ready to go out there,” she says. Instead, she reads. She is currently hooked to 4-Hour Workweek to improve her productivity, which keeps her away from toxicity. “I’m also the kind to forget quickly which really helps,” she says with a laugh. 

Colourless celebration
Back in Mumbai on Tuesday, Qureshi, who loves the comfort of her bed, isn’t looking forward to Holi celebrations. “I hate Holi. My friends love coming over but I don’t like the idea of having colour all over me. I’d anyday prefer Diwali or Eid,” she says.

B’luru oota
Koramangala is a familiar place for Qureshi, who used to visit Bengaluru often to meet her late bua, a neighbour in Delhi who moved to the city. “She was someone I loved as much as my mother. If I had a fight with my parents, she would always side with me. And since Bua didn’t have any children of her own, I was like one of hers,” she says, pointing out the fact that her affinity for South Indian food – upitu and dosae – was picked up during those visits.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp