‘Live music will survive tech onslaught’

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Violinist and conductor Marat Bisengaliev does not consider himself to be a great composer or a music conductor but he does believe that his love and dedication towards music allows him to call himself a ‘good musician’. Bisengaliev was in the city recently for a performance with his 31-member Symphony Orchestra of India, which is a part of the National Centre for Performing Arts, Mumbai, to mark the 15-year celebrations of Ranga Shankara.

The orchestra also presented the works of Vivaldi, Mozart and Haydn as well as a special feature to commemorate Beethoven’s 250th birth anniversary. He says it is common among musicians to say, “Beethoven sells”, but the 58-year-old Kazakh admits that he did play a lot of Beethovan during his early days as a musician. “For me, Beethoven repertoire is not an obvious choice.

I am used to playing his music quite a lot when I was young,” says Bisengaliev, for whom none of the performances dedicated to Beethovan has come close to Anna Sophy Mutter’s performance in 1984, who played Beethoven at the Great Hall of Moscow Conservatoire when she was 19 years old.

A traditionalist by heart, Bisengaliev believes the current time is quite worrying for musicians. “Growing technology poses danger for live musicians. However, I don’t think the forthcoming age of AI would replace live music, so I do believe that the profession of a musician will be among very few professions which will survive the onslaught of technology,” says Bisengaliev, who has a huge admiration for Indian music.

“I have performed with Pt Hari Prasad Chaurasia, Kailash Kher and Shankar Mahadevan. I like the sound of Bansuri,” he says, adding that Indian music has always been popular in the West. He agrees that the feeling has been mutual when it comes to the reaction of Indian audience for the Western classical. “There has always been an army of die-hard Western classical music lovers.”