Man cons old woman of gold jewellery

BENGALURU: An unidentified man conned a 70-year-old widow and made away with with her gold chain and bangles on Saturday.The victim, Bharathi Rao, stated in her police complaint that the crime took place when she was walking to a grocery shop near her house. A man aged about 40 years approached her on a bike and promised that he could get her an old-age pension of Rs 5,000. He asked the woman to sit on his bike to head to a private bank to sign an application. He later took her to a studio to get her passport photo taken, where he forced her to take off her jewellery to make her look poor.
He gave her a box and said that her jewellery and house keys were in it. However, when she returned home and opened the box there was no jewellery in it.
