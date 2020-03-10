Home Cities Bengaluru

Mayor holds meeting with resident forums on diseases

Officials said that N95 masks are not required as a triple-layer mask will suffice.

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayor Gowtham Kumar on Monday held a meeting with representatives of Resident Welfare Associations at Town Hall to raise awareness on the Coronavirus outbreak and reassure them on steps taken by the civic body regarding the recent reports of Cholera cases.
BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar, Health Department and standing committee officials and others were present.

"Instead of shaking hands, do namaskara. Do not touch your mouth, nose, eyes with your hand and cover your mouth with a cloth while coughing. Palike hospitals have masks and sanitisers. Maintain cleanliness at home and in surrounding areas," Anil Kumar said.

Officials said that N95 masks are not required as a triple-layer mask will suffice."Seventeen cases of cholera have been detected in the city and the matter has been discussed with the BWSSB chairman. Orders have been given to evict vendors selling fruits on the footpath and in open areas. We have instructed BWSSB to test water supplied through pipelines and supply tanker water to residential areas," he added. Water must boiled before drinking, he said adding that BBMP is also distributing Chlorine tablets that people can put in water, boil and drink to prevent the epidemic from spreading.

"Spots where there is sewage leakage has been identified by the BWSSB and samples have been sent for lab testing. The results are awaited. The 17 cases were treated at hospitals and the patients have recovered. Do not eat from mobile eateries and street vendors," he said.

