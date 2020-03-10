Home Cities Bengaluru

No demolition, Central Library to stay

Reports of razing heritage structure turn out to be false, Central College library to go

Published: 10th March 2020 06:47 AM

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rumours fuelled by social media on Monday that the iconic heritage structure of Central Library in Cubbon Park was facing demolition due its “poor condition” had the civil society spewing venom at the plan.

Soon after the reports started doing the rounds, Harish Bijoor, brand-thinker and practitioner operating out of Bengaluru and who is vociferous on city environmental and heritage issues, tweeted: “The #StateCentralLibrary inside #CubbonPark in Bengaluru is under the lens of a purported thought of bringing it down?! Is this for true? Are we going loco?? Isn’t even this thought a sacrilege?”
Several citizens took to social media hoping that the reports were false, and they were!

As the day wore off and several of the civic activists and Bengaluru-lovers had spent their ire on the “plans to demolish Central Library”, it appeared that it was not only false, but a result of some misunderstanding.
The structure that was planned to be demolished and rebuilt was not Central Library, but Central College Library which comes under the Bangalore Central University (BCU).

Prof S Japhet, BCU Vice-Chancellor, confirmed to The New Indian Express, “We are looking at either renovating or demolishing the building but only after receiving a report from the Public Works Department. The university library is in a dilapidated state and is not maintained properly. It is over 100 years old... These rumours are baseless as the Central Library does not even come under our jurisdiction. It is a historical building and cannot be meddled with.”

Director of the Department of Public Libraries, Satish Kumar Hosamani, too, said the “news” is “false” and that the university library comes under the purview of Higher Education Department.

Deputy Director of Horticulture Department (Cubbon Park) G Kusuma said, “These are just rumours going around. The library is on Cubbon Park premises and no such demolition can take place here.”

However, Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, founder of citizen-group Heritage Beku, sought protection for Central College Library, too. “The issue of Central College itself, given the possible demolition reports last month has created some concern and heartache and would be hopeful that PWD will give a clear picture that the historical buildings of our beautiful Central College can be preserved and maintained,” she said.
But finally everyone heaved a sigh of relief that Central Library in Cubbon Park would not be touched.

