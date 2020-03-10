Home Cities Bengaluru

Prescribing life mantras

During his bout of cancer a couple of years ago, Dr Hari Prasad found solace in putting down his thoughts on paper.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:39 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: During his bout of cancer a couple of years ago, Dr Hari Prasad found solace in putting down his thoughts on paper. With much going on in his life, the last thought on the mind of the president of Apollo Hospitals, was penning a book. “I’ve always been an introvert and found that writing helped me let off steam. Along the way, a colleague suggested I share my journey and struggles in the form of a book. I wasn’t really sure, but said that I could share my notes. Since one episode wasn’t really adequate, I decided to share what I went through,” says the Hyderabad-based doctor, who recently launched his book, I’M Possible, in the city. 

Soon, it turned into an autobiography of sorts, chronicling his journey from cricket to medicine, from clinical medicine to healthcare management, from pioneering emergency medical services in India to heading a well-known hospital network, from falling prey to tobacco addiction to  combating cancer. “It’s very personal and honest, a book where I reflected on my life while writing it,” says the 56-year-old. 
For the top person of a popular chain of hospitals who knows the administrative ways like the back of his hand, Prasad was more comfortable answering questions about his life, than writing the book completely on his own.

This meant setting aside time every week to answer about 150-200 questions for about 35-40 weeks. “As I looked back on my life during those many weeks, it really hit me that I shouldn’t have puffed that first cigarette so many years ago. It took me 30 years to get rid off the addiction, and only I know the struggle and torture I went through to give up on the habit,” he says contemplatively. 

That wasn’t the only thought-- having been consumed in his work, Prasad realised the times he had lost out with family, friends and social connections. “That’s something I’m trying to work on now,” he says, adding, “The idea is to help others also fight demons. Whether it is diabetes, obesity or tobacco addiction, it is possible to get over them.”  At the same time it also gave his family, especially his wife and son, an idea of Prasad’s psychological state. “They didn’t know what was on my mind at the time I was battling cancer,” he goes on to add. 

Now, armed with being the author of one book, Prasad is still contemplating his next move – whether to publish the book in different languages or go ahead with another book on how he has worked his way up in an administrative role without being qualified in the field. “I tend to be a perfectionist and I am still wondering whether to go ahead with the translations, because I want to be able to read all of them before it’s published.  I still have to make up my mind about sharing my shift from clinical medicine to healthcare management,” he says.

