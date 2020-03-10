Strokes of silence

Home Cities Bengaluru

Sometimes silence can speak louder than words, they say.

Sketches from Summer’s Children  Meghana Sastry

By Simran Ahuja 
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Sometimes silence can speak louder than words, they say. It sure does in Anpu Varkey’s silent graphic novel. Called Summer’s Children, the 100-page A-5 paper sized book has an illustrated retelling of a summer day in Kerala, as witnessed through the eyes of two siblings. The idea for the book, which will be launched at The Courtyard on March 15, has been in the artist’s mind for many years now, with her finally putting pen to paper three years ago. “I knew I had a story but I didn’t know that there was a way other than words to tell that story. But I couldn’t have done this back when I was 18. It also takes time to come to a point of understanding how to do something,” says Varkey, who has completed her art education in Baroda and London. 

This marks the second such book for her, the first being Jaba, which was published in 2014. Put simply, Summer’s Children takes the reader through a day in the lives of these two young children, as they run through fields, climb trees to eat fresh fruit or swim with fishes in water bodies. Or as Varkey likes to put it, “Nothing happens most of the time. Because that’s just how life is sometimes. So the high point of this book too is that point of the day when it finally rains,” she says. At first glance, one might assume the two children are brothers, with only one of the 100 pages giving away that, in fact, one is a girl and the other a boy. “I identified my gender with my brother more and I wanted to maintain that sense of simplicity, while also confusing the viewer.

Your whole equation of how you dress also comes from your understanding of how you have been raised,” she explains. The book is completely visual, and Varkey chose to rely on pointillism (a stippling motion or use of dots to form an image) for the graphics. The reason, she says, is to get as close to her understanding of the memory she is recreating through the book. “I wanted it to have a faded memory feel. It’s like the feeling of not being able to hold onto anything, not even a line,” she says, adding that she worked on the drawings for 8-10 hours a day. 

While the story took two years to create, converting it into a book took another year. After no luck with publishers, Varkey decided to self-publish it, only to soon realise that this was no less a challenge. “There’s so much to figure out there as well. The size, the paper... It’s not that easy,” recounts the 40-year-old, who is now looking forward to the launch and clearing her head. But her routine run around Kaikondrahalli Lake is enough to get her mind buzzing with ideas again, including one for her next graphic novel. “It’s going to be a gory, gruesome tale of fiction, filled with animals looking like humans,” she says, sporting a bright smile despite the content of the book. “It’s not time yet. I need to spend more time with the story.” 

