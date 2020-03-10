Home Cities Bengaluru

Tusker tramples mahout to death at AoL ashram

Maheshwara, a 32-year-old tusker, trampled its mahout Rajesh (34) to death at the  Art of Living ashram on Kanakapura Road, early Monday morning.

Published: 10th March 2020 06:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2020 06:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maheshwara, a 32-year-old tusker, trampled its mahout Rajesh (34) to death at the  Art of Living ashram on Kanakapura Road, early Monday morning. AoL spokesperson said that it was a freak incident and that the police had been informed.

“The staffers told us that the incident happened when the mahout was trying to feed the elephant and since the tusker was in masth (heat), he got agitated and stepped on Rajesh, damaging his vital organs and killing him on the spot, C Siddaramappa, DCF, Bengaluru Urban, told TNIE.

He said: “Recently when the team went for inspection, they noted the tusker was in masth. At this time normally the tuskers are agitated and should be dealt with care. Now  we are assessing as to what needs to be done with the elephant. At the last review meeting, the ashram had insisted that the elephant be housed there, but now the matter will be looked into.”

The ashram staffers filed an FIR at Kaggalipura police station and also informed the Karnataka forest department officials.  Sources in Bannerghatta Biological Park said: “We are ready to house the elephant in the camp.”

Conservationists said the elephant had been in and out of the ashram ever since it was housed. “The elephant was brought to the ashram from Kerala in 2005-06. A proper space to house it was created in the ashram on the advice of experts. And there were instances where it tried to escape. The elephant was sent back to Kerala and then brought back again to the ashram,” said a conservationist.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
A technician at newly inaugurated virology lab of victoria hospital campus in Bengaluru. (Photo | Shriram BN,EPS)
56 infected in India as nine tested positive in Kerala, Karnataka
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani (Photo | PTI)
Mukesh Ambani slides with oil, no longer Asia's richest
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot ( File Photo | PTI)
After MP, is Rajasthan next on BJP's agenda?
Fenaz Sidheek at his vegetable stall at Kakkanad. (Photo | Express)
This Kerala man offers free veggies to the poor, unwell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No films in the time of Coronavirus! Kerala shuts down theatres till March 31
Image used for representation | A medical personnel wearing a protective suit to safeguard himself from coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus in Kerala: Six new cases reported, over 1000 people quarantined
Gallery
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 MLAs loyal to Scindia have left the party so far, putting pressure on the Kamal Nath government. M
All Scindia's men: Here's the full list of Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
Bollywood celebrities on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings and good wishes to fans on the auspicious occasion of Holi.
Alia Bhatt to SRK: Bollywood stars send out colourful Holi wishes and coronavirus advice to fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp