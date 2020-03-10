Tusker tramples mahout to death at AoL ashram

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Maheshwara, a 32-year-old tusker, trampled its mahout Rajesh (34) to death at the Art of Living ashram on Kanakapura Road, early Monday morning. AoL spokesperson said that it was a freak incident and that the police had been informed.

“The staffers told us that the incident happened when the mahout was trying to feed the elephant and since the tusker was in masth (heat), he got agitated and stepped on Rajesh, damaging his vital organs and killing him on the spot, C Siddaramappa, DCF, Bengaluru Urban, told TNIE.

He said: “Recently when the team went for inspection, they noted the tusker was in masth. At this time normally the tuskers are agitated and should be dealt with care. Now we are assessing as to what needs to be done with the elephant. At the last review meeting, the ashram had insisted that the elephant be housed there, but now the matter will be looked into.”

The ashram staffers filed an FIR at Kaggalipura police station and also informed the Karnataka forest department officials. Sources in Bannerghatta Biological Park said: “We are ready to house the elephant in the camp.”

Conservationists said the elephant had been in and out of the ashram ever since it was housed. “The elephant was brought to the ashram from Kerala in 2005-06. A proper space to house it was created in the ashram on the advice of experts. And there were instances where it tried to escape. The elephant was sent back to Kerala and then brought back again to the ashram,” said a conservationist.