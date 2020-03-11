All roads lead to Rome for these city dancers

Simran Ahuja By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s been all of two months since Tanvee Mohan began learning how to dance. And already, the eight-year-old is preparing to participate at the Dance World Cup, which is taking place in Rome this summer. Brimming with excitement and hope at the chance of winning gold for her country, Mohan is a part of the six-member team (all between ages 8-11) that will represent India at the competition. Like them, about 20-30 other dancers from Bengaluru too have been selected as part of the 60-member all-India contingent that were selected from more than 1,000 dancers, who are all excited to travel to Italy, COVID-19 scare no bar.

“At the world cup, 7,000 dancers from 59 countries will take part in 11 dance styles like hip hop and street, ballet, jazz, contemporary, tap dance, show dance, national and folk dance, etc. But just like last year, I’m confident that this year too we will win medals,” says Lourd Vijay, the director of the India qualifiers of the world cup. Though excited, the dancers are also worried about travelling to Rome for the event. While fear of catching COVID-19 looms large, the contingent is also afraid of the world cup being cancelled altogether. “Since this takes place in June we are hoping everything will settle down by then,” says Shreyas Bhairava, Mohan’s choreographer and a solo performer at the world cup as well .

Every year, the world cup takes place in a different country. Last year, the Indian contingent managed to bag three golds, three silver and four bronze medals at Portugal. “We are very proud and excited to see our daughter get to go to Rome this year, more so because she just began learning how to dance,” says Vidhya Ravindran, who is the mother of Mohan. “She practises every day and I’ve noticed how it has made a huge change to her interpersonal skills, especially with other kids,” she adds.

Like Mohan, Rahul R too will be participating in the international competition for the first time, in the Under-25 category for national folk dance. The Odissi dancer began learning this dance style only six or seven months ago and is excited to be the first one from his family to go overseas. “I still can’t believe it is happening. I’m nervous to dance in front of such a huge and diverse crowd but the nerves will also make me perform well,” says the 19-year-old, who has found a sponsor to fund his trip.

However, not everyone is as lucky as Rahul. According to Bhairava, out of the 120 who cleared the India qualifiers, only 60 or so will be able to go to Rome, due to the lack of funds. “Every dancer needs about Rs 1.7 lakh, which will cover the cost of their flight, stay, food, shuttle service etc. It is an expensive affair. If the government could help with funds, good dancers wouldn’t have to miss out on such opportunities,” says the 25-year-old who has been dancing for 10 years now. “There’s a wrong perception that dance is not sustainable. It has given me fame, money and a name. One just needs to be willing to work hard,” he adds.