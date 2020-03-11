Home Cities Bengaluru

An experiment with the sounds of India

If the vibe is right and we all get along well musically, then it works for us," said Samawatie, who has been playing since 1996 when she was 19 years old.

Ketan Bhatti (left) and Cymin Samawatie  Pandarinath B

By Monika Monalisa
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  It’s a treat to see musicians Cymin Samawatie and Ketan Bhatti, founder of the Berlin-based Trickster Orchestra, jam to prepare before a workshop which took place at Goethe-Institute / Max Mueller Bhavan  recently. In order to experiment with the music, the duo is also planning to select two musicians from Bengaluru who are going to travel to Berlin in October 2020 for a concert with the orchestra. “We always look forward to adding new elements to our music. We are here to research on different kinds of music. There is no rule for selection.

If the vibe is right and we all get along well musically, then it works for us,” said Samawatie, who has been playing since 1996 when she was 19 years old. She started off with Western classical music and was a drummer. But later she moved to the genre of jazz and to take her music career forward, she moved to Berlin, where the duo met to come up with their orchestra. 

Samawatie emphasised on the workshop as an initiative to explore different cultures musically. “When we started the workshop we had no agenda in mind. More than teaching the session, it was more about learning from each other. The musicians brought their own instruments while I was on piano, vocals and Ketan on the drums,” she said. Samawatie and Bhatti’s orchestra came into existence in 2003, which had a combination of musicians coming from the western classical, jazz scene, musicians who play non-European musical instruments and many more.

This was  Samawatie’s first visit to India and she found people here as really colourful.  “My actual origin is from Iran and I can’t help but find many similarities between the two countries,” she said adding that this wasn’t the first time she was introduced to Indian music. “I have not explored Indian music as much as I am supposed to but earlier in one of the concerts we did collaborate with a musician who is an Indian classical singer but isn’t Indian.”she said. While Samawatie was familiarising herself to the surroundings,  Bhatti felt at home coming back to India. Originally from New Delhi, Bhatti, who grew up in Bielefeld, Germany, and learned the piano and drums  as a child.

