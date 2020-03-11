BMTC may introduce automated fare system

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) is planning to float a Request for Proposal (RfP) in order to implement the automated fare collection system (AFCS), e-ticketing machines (ETMs) and national common mobility card (NCMC) all under one tender. The process is said to be in the preliminary stage and is expected to be finalised by March end, sources told The New Indian Express.

“It is still in the planning stage and the proposal will be informed once it is finalised. For now, we have finalised the vehicle tracking unit (VTU) and the automatic vehicle location system (AVLS),” BMTC managing director C Shikha said. Mobility expert Dr Ashish Verma said, “The plus point of AFCS is that you get better data where the corporation can provide better services. The ETM data can also be linked with the AFCS. The issue is the in-house capacity of the BMTC to utilise analytics and the data. Other countries are able to bring in seamless travel with this.”

On the impact on conductors he said, “Here, the population plays a huge role as it is necessary to monitor when a commuter tap in and out of the bus. There are also people from different economic backgrounds and not everybody will have a common mobility card. So a conductor with an ETM machine is necessary,” Verma explained.

AITUC chief secretary D A Vijay Bhaskar said, “We do not oppose any kind of technological system upgrade. Many measures were introduced previously including the driver-cum-conductor. We would like to study this new initiative before taking a stand on this,” he told TNIE.