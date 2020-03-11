Home Cities Bengaluru

Breathalyser blows in fear, but top cop says no stopping checks

Because of coronavirus fears, devices will be cleaned and straws replaced, says Bhaskar Rao

Published: 11th March 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: If you thought cops would suspend drink and drive checks because of the coronavirus scare, you can’t be more wrong. Stop clutching at ‘straws’. In fact, get ready to blow into the breathalyser, next time you are stopped. For, the top cop has made it clear that the drive will go on.

The dreaded coronavirus and its potent infectious nature notwithstanding, the city’s traffic police will continue conducting drink-and-drive checks in a more intensified manner, Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao said on Tuesday.

Pointing out that drinking and driving was more dangerous to people than coronavirus, the police chief said there would be no relaxation in conducting the checks, let alone stopping it altogether out of fear of spreading the infection through straws that are used to conduct the checks using breathalysers.
With the outbreak of the dreaded disease which has claimed close to 4,000 lives across the world, besides the very first cases of people testing positive in Bengaluru, there have been demands on the traffic police to altogether stop conducting checks.

However, Rao said the checks would be conducted in a more scientific manner to ensure the infection does not spread.“We have given special instructions to the traffic police personnel to carry out the checks in a more scientific way by cleaning the devices, replacing the straws with new ones after each use and avoiding direct breath tests (constables going close to the motorists to smell alcohol on the breath),” he said.

Incidentally, the traffic police have been using breathalysers without straws while conducting drink-driving checks in parts of the city for this very reason.  In some other parts, these checks seemed to have altogether stopped with people attributing this to the scare of coronavirus spread through such checks.
The top cop said he had also instructed the policemen to wear mask and take other precautions  since they remain exposed in public places during duty hours.

Rao said, “We have told policemen to use masks, hand sanitisers, use-and-throw napkins instead of common towels, and other precautionary measures at all the police stations and premises of police quarters. People who approach the police should also avoid talking to them at close quarters and must keep one metre’s distance. If any policeman shows symptoms (of coronavirus), he/she will be granted leave for getting tested.”

The police chief has asked the public to avoid protests in and around Bengaluru to prevent the virus from spreading faster among people.

“I specially request the people not indulge in any kind of protests for a few days and coming into the city from other places in large numbers to participate in protests. Protests should be postponed due to health issues. There are no other reasons to stop protests,” Rao said.

ACTION AGAINST THOSE SPREADING FALSE MESSAGES

“I have discussed with health department officials to bring it to the police department’s notice if people spread false messages and cause panic among the public. Since the Bengaluru City police social media accounts have large numbers of followers, we will pass on alerts and ignore such messages. We will also take immediate action against such miscreants,” the Police Commissioner said.

