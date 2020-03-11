Home Cities Bengaluru

Coronavirus: Fear of exposure steers Bengaluru cabbies away from airport

Cab drivers in the city are facing a predicament as coronavirus cases see a steady rise across the country and in the city.

Kempegowda international airport, Bengaluru airport

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

Not only are they put in quarantine, but are also made to undergo tests if a passenger is suspected of having the disease, apart from being at constant risk of exposure while ferrying passengers to and from the airport.

The fourth person to test positive in the city is said to have taken a cab from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), as did the first techie. The cabbies who drove them had to be traced by health officials to be quarantined.

Drivers say do not know what the future holds, as they regularly ferry passengers coming from foreign countries.

According to Tanveer Pasha, president, Ola-Uber Taxi Drivers’ Association, four-five per cent of cab drivers here have stopped services. He also points to a 30-40 per cent drop in business.

“Some drivers are refusing to ferry customers who look unwell. Those who have stopped services have asked other drivers to fill in for them,” Pasha told The New Indian Express.

Drivers’ unions have asked cabbies to keep masks in vehicles for themselves and customers. Sanitisers are also being placed in cabs, and drivers have been advised to clean the vehicle regularly.

Gangadhar H N, a driver with a cab aggregator, has stopped going to the airport. “I am the only breadwinner in the family. I have to make sure they are safe. I now ply only within the city with the windows rolled down,” he said.

Jayanth Kumar, another driver said he has been carrying spare masks. “I don’t refuse customers, but if they seem unwell, I offer them a mask,” he said.

