COVID-19 scare spoils kids’ summer fun

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as pre-primary and primary schoolchildren are enjoying early summer holidays with the government shutting down their classes, they will have little recreational activity this season. Because of the scare over coronavirus and cholera, parents in the city are not planning to send their kids to any summer camps or classes.

“I am not planning to send my child to any summer camps or classes for swimming, drawing, painting or sports this time. They are crowded spaces which are hotbeds for viruses. We will also not travel anywhere this time. Playing indoor games is their only option,” said Arti, a mother.

“If schools are shut for safety, then summer camps also have similar risks. I don’t want to send my five-year-old daughter to any classes as it is better to be safe than sorry. We will travel but with a lot of fear,” said Nadir Aslam, a father.

Latha, whose children are studying in Classes 2 and 7, said, “My younger child got an early vacation this time. But as news of coronavirus is doing the rounds, we are not sending him anywhere. We plan to discontinue his dance classes temporarily.”

She said, “Earlier, we used to send him for swimming classes for one month and spend the second month of vacation in Chennai. This time we will not allow him to swim as there is an outbreak of cholera, which happens due to contaminated water. We will travel to Chennai by car, however. We will let our children go to their friends’ houses or call their friends over.”

The Department of Public Instruction has so far not taken any decision on conducting exams for pre-primary and primary classes.DPI Commissioner KG Jagadeesha said that the shutdown is applicable to day care centres as well.