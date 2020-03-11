Dell, Mindtree employees test positive for coronavirus in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two employees working with IT companies Dell and Mindtree have been tested positive for coronavirus, according to company statements.

The Dell employee who was working as part of the Bengaluru team was tested positive for COVID-19 after returning from their US office - including a visit to their headquarters in Round Rock, Texas.

The Bengaluru employee was working on the 4th floor of the Dell 4 building, Annex Wing, Domlur, Dell company's President and Managing Director said in a mail.

Coronavirus INDIA LIVE UPDATES

Alok Ohrie in an email that was leaked had said that all members of 4th floor of Dell will work from home for the next 14 days, until March 24 and encouraged team members on the other floors of the wing to work from home.

"For team members whose jobs require you to be at a Dell facility, or if you're in a customer-facing function, please know our facilities team has fully sanitized the building in which this team member is based," he wrote in the email.

Adding, "This includes wiping down commonly touched surfaces, such as light switches and door handles with alcohol-based solutions several times daily, in addition to deep cleaning common areas, canteens and restrooms. We've also increased the number of hand sanitizer stations in all buildings."

The email goes on to recommend healthy habits such as washing hands for 20 seconds and frequently, and other preventive measures.

Dell independently confirmed the authenticity of the email to TNIE.

Dell said, "Nothing is more important than the health and safety of our employees and communities where we operate.

They have confirmed the case with us.

ALSO READ: Work from home trend amid coronavirus outbreak hits mobility sector

Safety first

Of the two employees who returned, "one employee tested negative; another tested positive and has since been placed in quarantine. We continue to take steps to protect Dell Technologies team members and communities by following the health and safety guidelines."

He mentioned that the team members in Bengaluru who may have come in contact with the coronavirus-affected employees are working remotely and that the company's local environment, health and safety team is in contact with those team members to closely monitor their well-being.

Those working from home as part of their Connected Workplace policy helps in reducing foot traffic and congestion in buildings for those who are required to work at the Dell facility.

Mindtree

Mindtree Limited's Chief People Officer, Paneesh Rao said in a press statement, "It is quite unfortunate that one of our employees returning from an overseas trip tested positive for COVID-19 on March 10.

The employee along with his family members are under quarantine.

All measures are being taken to provide the best medical care to him and his family. The employee self-isolated himself upon return from the trip and did not visit the office or meet any other Mindtree colleagues."

Rao said that proactive measures have been taken to intensify the sanitization of our campuses as per government and health department guidelines.

"Advisories along the lines of the WHO guidelines have been issued internally. We are monitoring the situation closely and all measures are being taken to ensure the safety of our employees," he added.