Home Cities Bengaluru

DG&IGP: Cops will be trained at Judicial Academy on filing FIRs

Further, instructions have been given to cover provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012 and Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 at orientation workshops, he said.  

Published: 11th March 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to a suggestion made by the high court to train police officers, including IPS officers, on the procedure to be followed while registering FIRs, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood has taken steps to organise training for the officers.

In an affidavit filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi on Tuesday, in response to its order of February 7, 2020, Sood said action has been initiated to organise an orientation programme for police officers at the Karnataka Judicial Academy to create awareness on law. A letter has already been addressed to the office of the Advocate General, he said.
“Immediate action will be taken to finalise the date and time for conducting the orientation programme for all Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) in the state,” Sood said.

All unit heads have been instrcuted to convene and organise workshops for all Station House Officers (SHOs) and investigation officers of respective jurisdictions to create awareness on the Supreme Court judgement in the case of Lalitha Kumari vs Uttar Pradesh and others. Further, instructions have been given to cover provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012 and Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 at orientation workshops, he said.  

Sood said that a circular has been given to superior police offices to ensure that if a complaint or informant approaches the unit head under Section 154(3) of CrPC, they should see and verify the reasons for refusal to register the information/complaint as per Section 154 or 155 of CrPC. The court asked the DG&IGP to modify the circular on certain issues.

Departmental inquiry
“Instructions have been given to initiate a departmental inquiry against an SHO in the event of there being any breach of mandatory provisions of law and also to register suo motu case against the erring Officer for the offence punishable under Section 166 or 166A of IPC as the case may be,” Sood said.
The circular was issued after the high court stressed the need to create awareness among police officers, as top police officials informed the high court that no child pornography cases were reported in the state, even without registering FIRs to ascertain facts, when the Union government had pointed to child pornography incidents in the state. The court had specifically suggested organising training on the Supreme Court judgement court in the Lalitha Kumari case.

What the DG&IGP wants:

Station House Officers should register an FIR immediately if cognisable offence is disclosed in complaint
If cognisable offence is not disclosed, preliminary enquiry should be carried out
If cognisable offence is found, FIR be registered
If there is non-cognisable offence, the Station House Officers may take recourse under Section 155 of CrPC
If neither cognisable nor non-cognisable case is disclosed, Station House Officers should dispose of the complaint with reasons

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp