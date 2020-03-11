DG&IGP: Cops will be trained at Judicial Academy on filing FIRs

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In response to a suggestion made by the high court to train police officers, including IPS officers, on the procedure to be followed while registering FIRs, Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood has taken steps to organise training for the officers.

In an affidavit filed before a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Ashok S Kinagi on Tuesday, in response to its order of February 7, 2020, Sood said action has been initiated to organise an orientation programme for police officers at the Karnataka Judicial Academy to create awareness on law. A letter has already been addressed to the office of the Advocate General, he said.

“Immediate action will be taken to finalise the date and time for conducting the orientation programme for all Superintendents of Police (SPs), Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs), Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) in the state,” Sood said.

All unit heads have been instrcuted to convene and organise workshops for all Station House Officers (SHOs) and investigation officers of respective jurisdictions to create awareness on the Supreme Court judgement in the case of Lalitha Kumari vs Uttar Pradesh and others. Further, instructions have been given to cover provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012 and Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 at orientation workshops, he said.

Sood said that a circular has been given to superior police offices to ensure that if a complaint or informant approaches the unit head under Section 154(3) of CrPC, they should see and verify the reasons for refusal to register the information/complaint as per Section 154 or 155 of CrPC. The court asked the DG&IGP to modify the circular on certain issues.

Departmental inquiry

“Instructions have been given to initiate a departmental inquiry against an SHO in the event of there being any breach of mandatory provisions of law and also to register suo motu case against the erring Officer for the offence punishable under Section 166 or 166A of IPC as the case may be,” Sood said.

The circular was issued after the high court stressed the need to create awareness among police officers, as top police officials informed the high court that no child pornography cases were reported in the state, even without registering FIRs to ascertain facts, when the Union government had pointed to child pornography incidents in the state. The court had specifically suggested organising training on the Supreme Court judgement court in the Lalitha Kumari case.

What the DG&IGP wants:

Station House Officers should register an FIR immediately if cognisable offence is disclosed in complaint

If cognisable offence is not disclosed, preliminary enquiry should be carried out

If cognisable offence is found, FIR be registered

If there is non-cognisable offence, the Station House Officers may take recourse under Section 155 of CrPC

If neither cognisable nor non-cognisable case is disclosed, Station House Officers should dispose of the complaint with reasons