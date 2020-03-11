Home Cities Bengaluru

Don’t put under-trials through trauma: PAC

In the report, the committee emphasized the need for a system to ensure that under-trial prisoners do not suffer mental agony and other problems due to delay in producing them before courts.

Published: 11th March 2020 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2020 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

The Public Accounts Committee has recommended a separate force to escort under-trials to courts | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) report on the Home Department expressed displeasure over the state of affairs in the Prisons Department.

The PAC’s third report looked into the CAG’s observations in its report for 2014-15 and action taken by the department. The PAC report was approved by the committee meeting on February 11, 2020.

The committee has recommended a separate force to escort under-trials to courts. The CAG report on the department had pointed out that it had not produced many under-trials before the courts on the day of hearing and there was delay in producing them before the courts.

In response to the CAG report, the department had explained that that they do not have a separate force to escort under-trials for court hearings and they have to write to local police officers to provide personnel for the escort duty.

The PAC also directed the department to complete disciplinary proceedings initiated against 58 officials after 84 prisoners escaped from jails between 2012 to 2017. The department officials were able to arrest 53 of them and efforts were on to trace the remaining when the department submitted its response to the CAG report. “There is a need to complete disciplinary proceedings against the officials at the earliest,” the PAC
report stated.

The Committee has expressed displeasure over smuggling of contraband, mobile phones and SIM cards into the prisons and recommended action against those responsible for such lapses in security.In 2010, the Central government issued directions for identifying inmates addicted to narcotics substances and taking appropriate action. However, the committee found that the department had not followed the directions. In its response the department had explained about staff shortage.

whatthe committee recommends
 The committee recommends a separate force to escort under-trials to courts
 Directs department to complete pending disciplinary proceedings against its officials
 Expresses displeasure over smuggling of phones and SIM cards

