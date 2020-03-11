NGO Aviratha give this school a colorful makeover

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Shut down for seven years, the government school in Bandemeedathanda village of Chikkaballapur district was reopened only last year. However, years of neglect had made it difficult for the school building to shake off its ‘haunted’ look.

Now, due to the efforts of the school alumni and the Bengaluru-based NGO Aviratha, the building has got a colourful makeover.It was The New Indian Express which highlighted the efforts of the alumni to reopen the school after seven years in its report “This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!’’ published in June 2019.

The school is located along the Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh border, and the students there are largely from the Lambani community. The first generation that went to this school are now working in various government and private organisations. They came together, convinced the villagers, the department concerned and reopened the school. At present, close to 15 children are studying in this government school that has classes from first to fifth.

When TNIE visited the school last year, the building still wore a haunted look even though villagers had cleared the cobwebs and shrubs, which had grown to more than four feet.The change came when Aviratha members personally painted the structure apart from giving the students bags and books. Now the building dons a fresh look, both inside and outside.

Villagers were amused by this development and more of them were looking to admit their children from the next academic year.Primary and secondary education minister Suresh Kumar is keen on visiting the school in the next academic year. When TNIE brought to his notice that the building has no power connection, he promised to look into the matter.