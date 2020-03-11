Pedalling for a good cause

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With an aim to raise funds for children infected with HIV in the Krishnagiri district, ‘Ride Positive’, a one day cycling event from Bengaluru to Rayakottai is set to be held on March 29. The event is presented by the Children’s of Krishnagiri (COK). KG Murali, industrialist and voice of children emphasized that apart from raising funds for the cause, the aim of the 60 km cycle is also to spread awareness. “We have collected Rs 12 lakh so far and if 200 people ride 60 km and get themselves sponsored then we can raise close to Rs 60 lakh.”

Started in 2010 in association with Association For Rural Community Development (ARCOD), the programme has been working towards the benefit of 220 HIV infected children in Krishnagiri and makes provisions ranging from nutrition kits and medical interventions to vocational training and learning support. “For children above the age of 18, we provide vocational training and help them get jobs. 90 per cent of the children don’t have parents, we fill that void in our home in Rayakottai.

We are also trying to create a learning centre in the premises with technology based learning after their school hours. We are trying to bring counselling sessions to help with depression. We have won the battle of preventing death, now we want to ensure that these kids have a secure future and do well,” says Murali.