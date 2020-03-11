Three more test positive for COVID-19 in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Three more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Bengaluru, taking the count to four. One of them is the 46-year-old techie who had tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. He returned from the USA to Bengaluru on March 1 and has been admitted in the isolation unit of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD). His 47-year-old wife and 13-year-old daughter have tested positive on Tuesday and are also quarantined at RGICD.

The fourth patient is another unrelated 50-year-old techie who came to Bengaluru from the USA via London on March 8 and self-reported to RGICD on March 9. This was announced at a press conference by K Sudhakar, Minister for Medical Education, minister Sriramulu and Jawaid Akhtar, additional secretary, Health and Family Welfare, and Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey.

Meanwhile, CM BS Yediyurappa chaired a meeting with senior officials on Tuesday and reviewed the situation in the state along with precautionary measures being taken.“The second techie landed in Bengaluru on Sunday and was suffering from cold and cough, but not fever,” Pandey said.

“The techie self-reported to RGICD on Monday and his test results came positive on Tuesday. He had no connection with the first techie who reported positive and came in a separate flight from the USA,” Health Commissioner Pandey told TNIE. “He has 12 primary and secondary contacts who have been traced and quarantined at home,” Pandey added.

“His wife, two children, driver and mother who were his immediate contacts have been quarantined at home and are healthy without any symptoms,” said Dr Prakash, Joint Director of Communicable Diseases, Karnataka Health and Family Welfare department.

“The family members of the patients are being kept in isolation and their health is being monitored. I urge citizens to take precautions and cooperate in preventing the spread of the infection,” Sriramulu said in the tweet.