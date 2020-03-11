Tickets for old train can be used on new express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Passengers who have reserved tickets for two different trains from Karwar to Bengaluru, can use them on the recently launched direct train from Yesvantpur to Karwar bypassing Mangaluru and Karwar to Vasco da Gama.

According to a release, the Yesvantpur-Karwar-Yesvantpur daily express (Train No 16595 /16596) and Karwar-Vasco-da-Gama- Karwar express special (Train No 06551 /06552) were launched on March 8. Following its launch, the KSR Bengaluru-Karwar-KSR Bengaluru express (Train numbers 16513 and 16514), that runs four days a week, and KSR Bengaluru-Karwar-KSR Bengaluru Express (Train numbers 16523 and 16524), that runs three days a week, were cancelled.

The passengers with tickets reserved in train numbers 16513 and 16523 for Suratkal and beyond up to Karwar are requested to board Train No 16595 which starts from Yesvantpur at 6.45 pm, the release said.