We do not want Bengaluru’s garbage, MLAs tell govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: MLAs from neighbouring districts have demanded that the state government shut the garbage processing units in their respective constituencies. During Zero Hour, Congress MLA T Venkataramanaiah said that the Terra Firma unit in his constituency of Doddaballapura had been shut and was later restarted. “Bengaluru generates 4,500 metric tonnes of garbage every day and more than half of that comes to my constituency. Villagers have been staging protests since March 6 demanding its closure,’’ he said. He said that the state government should close the unit as well as MSGP, which is not functioning scientifically. Venkataramaniah said that recently, BBMP Commissioner Anil Kumar had visited the place and he too agreed that the waste was not processed scientifically.

Anekal MLA B Shivanna said that the garbage from Bengaluru being dumped at the Chikkanagamangala plant was not being processed scientifically. “I demand that the unit be shut. We do not want to take city’s garbage,’’ he said. Revenue minister R Ashok assured them that he would visit these plants shortly.