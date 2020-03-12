As Bengaluru techie tests positive, 2,662 under observation

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Around 2,662 people are under surveillance for being primary and secondary contacts of the techie from Whitefield who tested positive for COVID-19. His wife and daughter, who also tested positive, are stable and recovering in the isolation facility at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases.

“At least 1,865 of the schoolchildren who studied in his daughter’s school are under surveillance (medical observation). Of these, 28 are her classmates and are under home isolation,” said Dr Prakash Kumar B G, joint director, communicable diseases, Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 46 people travelled with him on the flight from USA via Dubai and four other people he was in contact with, include the driver and his family. The 15 people who worked with him, a few other children with whom the daughter used to play, and the remaining people in his apartment, are also under surveillance.

“A medical team, including a medical officer, has been deployed at the apartment complex (containment zone) round the clock and the cleaning staff in the apartment complex have been trained,” the department said in a press note.839 persons are continuing home quarantine and 12 persons are admitted at selected isolation facilities all over Karnataka.

District mental health counsellors are following up on people in hospital isolation and home quarantine through telephonic counselling apart from regular follow up by surveillance teams.Additional 5 ambulances (total 10) have been deployed to support COVID-19 response in Bengaluru.