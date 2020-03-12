Caring for a child with Down syndrome

Dr Suruchi Goyal By

Express News Service

Children with Down syndrome are equally active and unique like any other child. What and how does this syndrome make these kids unique?



Out of all the myths that exist with this syndrome, the first one that needs to be striked out is – a mother has no role to play in passing this defect to their children while carrying. The actual fact is this syndrome is a genetic disorder in which the cell division occurs abnormally resulting in additional genetic substance from Chromosome 21. This additional genetic material leads to developmental issues causing Down syndrome. It is neither inherited, nor does it occur because of drinking or not eating properly. It is only because of improper division of genetic material.

How to detect this syndrome

Every pregnant woman is suggested to take up two tests while pregnant – screening tests and diagnostic tests – to detect the syndrome in the child before delivery. If the reports after the tests does show that the child has Down syndrome, a team of medical experts are required that can provide medical assistance for better development of the child with Down syndrome.

The team should consist of a paediatric cardiologist, gastroenterologist, endocrinologist and neurologist

Neonatal specialist

Physical therapist

Speech therapist

Symptoms

Compressed facial appearance

Undersized head, dwarfed neck

Obtruding tongue

Unusually formed ears

Low muscle tone (Hypotonia)

Overall stunted growth

Excessive flexibility

Tiny white spots on the coloured part (iris) of the eye

The author is consultant

- paediatrics and paediatric

endocrinology, Columbia

Asia Hospital Whitefield

Parenting tips

Build a support system

Discuss your challenges

Always carry the list of requirements and medications

Maintain your physical and mental health

Get a routine and introduce the same to the child

Go for regular check-ups

Let it not effect yourself

Stay strong and consistent with the child

Lastly, but very importantly, give yourself time

Treatment

The tests might help in planning a future for the child who has this syndrome. With early diagnosis, a lot of difference can be noticed in the newborn child. As every kid with this syndrome is unique, the treatment suggestions will change accordingly. The treatments required for the kid will also change as per their age and the complications that they will or might develop further. Even though these children with Down syndrome have medical complications, they are no different from other children when it comes to them being naughty, playful or talented. Parents, stay tension-free and let your unique child spread their wings and explore the world from their own eyes.