Caring for a child with Down syndrome

Children with Down syndrome are equally active and unique like any other child. What and how does this syndrome make these kids unique?
Out of all the myths that exist with this syndrome, the first one that needs to be striked out is – a mother has no role to play in passing this defect to their children while carrying. The actual fact is this syndrome is a genetic disorder in which the cell division occurs abnormally resulting in additional genetic substance from Chromosome 21. This additional genetic material leads to developmental issues causing Down syndrome. It is neither inherited, nor does it occur because of drinking or not eating properly. It is only because of improper division of genetic material.
How to detect this syndrome
Every pregnant woman is suggested to take up two tests while pregnant – screening tests and diagnostic tests – to detect the syndrome in the child before delivery. If the reports after the tests does show that the child has Down syndrome, a team of medical experts are required that can provide medical assistance for better development of the child with Down syndrome.
- The team should consist of a paediatric cardiologist, gastroenterologist, endocrinologist and neurologist
- Neonatal specialist
- Physical therapist
- Speech therapist
Symptoms
Compressed facial appearance
Undersized head, dwarfed neck
Obtruding tongue
Unusually formed ears
Low muscle tone (Hypotonia)
Overall stunted growth
Excessive flexibility
Tiny white spots on the coloured part (iris) of the eye
Parenting tips
Build a support system
Discuss your challenges
Always carry the list of requirements and medications
Maintain your physical and mental health
Get a routine and introduce the same to the child
Go for regular check-ups
Let it not effect yourself
Stay strong and consistent with the child
Lastly, but very importantly, give yourself time
Treatment
The tests might help in planning a future for the child who has this syndrome. With early diagnosis, a lot of difference can be noticed in the newborn child. As every kid with this syndrome is unique, the treatment suggestions will change accordingly. The treatments required for the kid will also change as per their age and the complications that they will or might develop further. Even though these children with Down syndrome have medical complications, they are no different from other children when it comes to them being naughty, playful or talented. Parents, stay tension-free and let your unique child spread their wings and explore the world from their own eyes.