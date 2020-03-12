STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Cops pulled up for delay in passport verifications

In a memo issued on Tuesday, Sood stated that speedy police verification for issuing passports was one of the most important citizen-centric initiatives.

Published: 12th March 2020 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Indian Passport (Image used for representational purpose only)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: DG&IGP Praveen Sood has expressed displeasure over the delay on the part of police in completing the verification process related to issuing passports. The top-cop has issued a memo to heads of police of all districts, asking them to bring to his notice if they have any ‘justifiable reasons’ for such delays. In a memo issued on Tuesday, Sood stated that speedy police verification for issuing passports was one of the most important citizen-centric initiatives.

“As early as 2012-13, we were the first to do a pilot project where passport applications from Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) could directly land in police stations and then would be moved electronically upward till the Commissioner’s office for onward transmission to the PSK. This first-of-its-kind measure in the country was possible because of robust police IT.

Subsequently, the same system was extended to districts where applications from PSKs would land at a police station and not at a district police office, as was the case earlier. A few years later, the system was further improved,” the memo stated. “As on date, whereas, Bidar, Bengaluru city, Shivamogga and Bagalkot take an average of 5, 10, 11 and 11 days respectively to complete the passport verification. Kalaburagi city, Bengaluru Rural and Kolar district take 44, 38 and 30 days respectively for completing the same exercise. All other districts take between 11 to 30 days for it.

This is despite the fact that number of passport verifications in most of the districts except Bengaluru city and Mangaluru city are much smaller,” the DG & IGP stated. “We seem to have lost the initiative and the only reason I can guess is general apathy of a few unit officers towards this extremely important service to citizens. I would be glad to be enlightened about the reasons why districts have not caught up with the pace of other units,” the memo read. “What is the use of being silicon valley, if we do not treat it as our priority?” he asked in the memo, directing unit officers to review the status periodically and bring it to his notice if they have any justifiable reasons for such delays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp