Corporates ban staffers from travelling abroad

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A day after companies were advised by the government to avoid travelling to other countries, in light of COVID-19 outbreak, tech companies and corporates have begun issuing advisories to their employees asking them not to travel out of India.

“Our company told us not to undertake domestic and international travel. Indian employees who went to foreign countries are being encouraged to stay back home for 14 days on return. They are being asked to go for screening and get a report stating that they have tested negative for COVID-19. Most of our

projects have become work from home,” said Bhavana, a techie.

An ed-tech company in its advisory to employees said, “Non-essential travel to the US, Latin America, Middle East, Northern Africa, Southeast Asia, Europe, South Korea, China and Japan is restricted. Travel for only business-critical situations will need an approval from the HOD and BPHR.” “For domestic travel, employees are encouraged to use caution... All travel requests must continue to be approved by respective business / functional head, as per the existing process,” it reads.