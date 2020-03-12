Ex-corporator’s husband booked for faking BDA documents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Seshadripuram police on Wednesday booked the husband of a former corporator in Hemmingepura on charges of forgery to claim compensation from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) for a property of 5 acres and 3 guntas. S Nagarajaiah had created a fake death certificate of the owner to claim the money. The police took action after an inquiry by the BDA vigilance squad.

Two sites owned by Nagarajaiah in Banashankari VI Stage valued at Rs 7.5 crore are confiscated and he has been ordered to pay back the Rs 37 lakh he had claimed as compensation from BDA in exchange of 5.3 acres of land, said an official release.

It said the land originally belonged to Abdul Wahab, who had sold it to Mohammed Sharif. The latter is in Kuwait.

Nagarajaiah had approached Wahab’s children and convinced them that the owner is dead he is the new owner. He asked them to sign some documents so that he could get compensation from BDA as the land belonged to him.

Meanwhile, he told BDA that Sharif had died in Mangaluru and produced a fake death certificate. Nagarajaiah then collected the compensation. The case came to light when Sharif approached the BDA Vigilance section to prove that his land had been illegally taken away from him.