Experts say spitting also risky, but BBMP ignorant

Doctors of private hospitals say these are basic hygiene issues and should be addressed first.

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) says it is taking all measures whenever a positive case of novel coronavirus is reported, but little is done to stop people from spitting or even urinating on roads.

According to medical practitioners, the virus is droplet-borne and any fluid from infected humans while coughing, sneezing or spitting can also spread the virus and not just by a direct contact. But the BBMP has not addressed this aspect yet.

When The New Indian Express contacted, BBMP health officials said it is a “very minor issue” and only media thought of it. BBMP chief health officer (Public Health) Dr B K Vijendra, exclaimed: “Spitting and urination! This so micro that we have not thought of it. Is it even a problem?”

District health officer Dr G Srinivasa admitted that the issue of urinating and spitting in public has not come up in any of the meetings and it is the subject of the BBMP to take care of.

Doctors of private hospitals say these are basic hygiene issues and should be addressed first.
A senior BBMP official says, “penalising people for urinating in public was started, but fizzled out within a few weeks. Spitting in public has never been addressed. There is a need for more awareness among the officials first.”

Dr Vinay Deveraj, consultant, infectious disease, Apollo Hospitals, says spitting is a health hazard not just because of the coronavirus, but also because of other diseases, including TB. Spitting in the open can carry more infections. The coronavirus travels three feet (one metre) and it behaves like common flu virus. So people must be careful.

Doctors also say the droplets released from an infected person remain “live” for 12- 24 hours and anyone coming in contact with them will get affected. They also point out that spitting by any person who has common cold and flu also makes people more prone to the infections.

Dr Mahesh Kumar, Consultant Internal Medicine, Narayana Health City, says that with more and more cases of coronavirus being reported, it becomes very crucial to keep our surroundings clean. “The virus can stay alive in human urine or feces for more than 2-4 days. The chances of spreading is greater if the waste materials are left undisposed. The undisposed garbage may consist of used masks and tissues which may contain secretions or saliva which can also lead to the spread of the virus. Hence, it becomes very important to keep the environment around us clean,” he adds.

