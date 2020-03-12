STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Garbage in plots, owners not fined

The BBMP ordered that the plots should be deweeded and garbage cleared by owners.

Garbage-bed of excessive waste in the canal

Representational image

By Iffath Fathima
Express News Service

BENGALURU: To put an end to garage dumping in vacant plots, the BBMP in May last year asked landowners to clear their plots in 15 days and ensure no garbage is dumped. But close to a year, many vacant plots are still filled with garbage.

The BBMP ordered that the plots should be deweeded and garbage cleared by owners. Otherwise, Rs 25,000 fine would be imposed, which could go up to Rs 1 lakh under the Karnataka Municipal Act 1976, it had warned.But nearby residents allege that the BBMP has done nothing to end the menace.

Ananda Thirtha, an activist and a resident of Banshankari, said, “We can see many such sites at Malleswaram, Indiranagar, Cunningham Road and Banashankari. In Mallesawaram, just outside the BBMP office, there is a big vacant plot filled with garbage but officials have not taken any action against the owner nor have they cleaned it. The revenue department and BBMP should strictly implement the order.”

Vidhya T, a resident of Indiranagar, said, “We had a number of dengue cases last year and we don’t want that to recur. We keep all windows and doors closed to stop mosquitoes coming from the vacant plot nearby.”

Special Commissioner, Solid Waste Management, Randeep D, said, “Junior Health Inspectors should identify these plots and trace owners by referring to revenue department records. Instead, we have cleaned some plots, but not fined the owners. Once we start fining the owners, others will start clearing their plots.”

