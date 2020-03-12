Hello clouds, goodbye city life

Sushma Khichar By

Having been part of the hospitality industry for almost 15 years, I have always been on my toes. Driving is my passion that allows me to disconnect with the world. Though Bengaluru is well known for its beer culture, pub-crawls and various entertainment options, I always prefer a drive through the outskirts of a city, to be closer to nature.

A recent trip that I made was to Skandagiri, a mountain fortress 70 km away from the city. I started my drive for the Skandagiri night trek at 2am from Bengaluru and it took me two-and-a-half hours to reach the base. The trek took two-and-a-half hours up to the top. As I took each step, the experience got better as I felt myself disconnected from the hustle of the city. My objective of this trek was to see the sunrise so I reached the peak by 7 am and settled down to watch the sunrise. The exalted atmosphere gave me an adrenaline high.

The trek is difficult after a point, but the reward is worth it. While trekking, I crossed the Papagni Temple, which is amid the treacherous terrains and has dense shrubs around. From this point, the steep climb required tricky footwork till I reached the summit. I even came across the ruined remains of one of Tipu Sultan’s fortress and an abandoned fort’s remains at the top of the hill.

It was wonderful to learn about our country’s history. Walking to the top of Skandagiri is as close to walking above the clouds! For food, I just carried fruits and water and ended the trip with breakfast at a local dhaba at the foothills. The author is the hotel manager, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park