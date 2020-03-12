STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

How can availing a loan be eased out?

Lack of financial resources and complexitities involved in the lending process pose a hurdle for start-ups

Published: 12th March 2020 01:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

While the government has definitely skewed towards favourable laws and policies for start-ups and entrepreneurs, there is still a need for a few amendments in order for them to flourish and expand their footprint in the market. Most start-ups rely on financial help from external sources or from availing loans on high-interest rates, which further cause them to incur debts and high-interest rates. It takes a lot of courage to work to achieve your dreams. Many people give up even before starting due to the lack of financial bandwidth, but this has to change and the government could take active measures and initiatives to minimize the interest rates on loans for start-ups, hence making it easier for start-ups and entrepreneurs to invest, expand and succeed.- Anika Parashar,  CEO - River Rock Ventures

The current challenges faced by budding entrepreneurs include the lack of flexibility and easiness to avail loans by the start-ups. The complexities of the lending processes and the amount of paperwork needed for the same often stand in the way of start-ups making progress or surviving at all for that matter.
In fact, the last few years has seen many start-ups shut shop owing to lack of loans, which is not only sad but also worrisome for the whole community. Easing the lending process by the government and allowing the mortgage of Intellectual Property as well (for instance that could either be the technology used by them or the idea of running the business), will boost the confidence of start-ups.- Kranthi Lammatha, founder and CEO, Jay Chatur International Academy

In the past decade, the start-up ecosystem has evolved drastically. There was a time when running a start-up was considered a risky venture but with the support of the government, various hurdles faced by the entrepreneurs have been resolved to a certain extent. The Indian government has been promoting the start-ups, understanding their unique challenges and needs which have led to a lot of financial institutions welcoming the startups with the open arms. At present, anyone with a proven business idea and strong credentials can easily get access to the loan and funding for their start-up. Thus, applying for debt/equity financing for start-ups and getting a hassle-free approval is now a reality!  - Sankalp Goel, Co-Founder – DJUBO

While there is a lot of buzz about start-ups these days, financing them is not easy as banks and NBFCs look for a three-year run before they consider providing the loans or finance to a start-up. It has to be eased out from this perspective. In the case of a start-up like Zypp, there is no specific scheme or supports from the government for the purchasing of electric vehicles. Even if the government support indirectly by giving rebate or asset financing or via taxes or lowering the GST it would be a great relief for the EV start-ups.
 - Akash Gupta, co-founder and CEO,Zypp Electric Mobility

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp