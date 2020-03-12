STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

How important it is to keep your kidney’s health in check

Kidney disease is a major health care burden in both the developing and the developed world, with a global prevalence of approximately 850 million people worldwide.

Published: 12th March 2020 01:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Partha Pradeep Shetty
Express News Service

Kidney disease is a major health care burden in both the developing and the developed world, with a global prevalence of approximately 850 million people worldwide. The global burden of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) is increasing and is projected to become the fifth most common cause of deaths globally by 2040. The costs of dialysis and transplantation consume 2-3 per cent of the annual health care budget in high-income countries, and is spent on less than 0.03 per cent of the total population of these countries. 
In low-income and middle-income countries, most people with kidney failure have insufficient access to dialysis and kidney transplantation.

Disease like Diabetes, Obesity and Hypertension are on the rise and in many centres, more so in the developing world, are not adequately treated and monitored, leading to a rise in the incidence and also in the acceleration of kidney disease in select populations. Use of native and alternate forms of medicines to treat non-kidney ailments and use of pain killers and kidney toxic antibiotics often results in kidney disease, which adds tremendously to the global burden. Tertiary prevention translates to management of mortality and morbidity by treating advanced disease like early and timely institution of renal replacement therapies in the form of dialysis and kidney transplant respectively.

Primary prevention of kidney disease requires modification of risk factors, including diabetes mellitus and hypertension, unhealthy diets, structural abnormalities of the kidney and urinary tracts, or nephrotoxicity levels. Preventative primary interventions include promoting of healthy lifestyles including physical activity and healthy diets, screening for patients at higher CKD risk with the aid of urine and blood tests and keeping screening data in a CKD registry.

In persons with pre-existing kidney disease, secondary prevention, including blood pressure optimisation and glycemic control, is the main goal of education and clinical interventions which can be achieved by low salt, protein, as well as plant- and pharmacotherapy. In patients with advanced CKD, management of co-morbidities, such as uremia and cardiovascular disease, is of high priority.

The author is consultant - nephrologist transplant physician, Vikram Hospital

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp