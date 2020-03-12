Inquiry establishes ‘accident’ was murder

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru police have registered a murder case in connection with the death of a 30-year-old offender, which had earlier appeared like a road accident. The deceased is Umashankar, a resident of Srinivasapura.

Police said that the incident took place on Tuesday when Umashankar was going on a bike with his friend Bharat. On Mittaganahalli Main Road, a car had rammed his bike and sped away. Both sustained injuries and Umashankar died on the way to the hospital.

“Though it appeared to be an accident, investigations revealed that it was a murder. Bharat said that the accused intentionally rammed his bike. When Umashankar fell, they attacked him with lethal weapons and escaped. The Chikkajala traffic police were investigating the case as initially it appeared to be a road accident case,” Bagalur police said.

“Umashankar was involved in two assault cases registered in Sampigehalli police station. It is suspected that rivalry led to the murder,” the police added.