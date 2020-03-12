Karaga festival in limbo amid COVID fears

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner and Mayor on Wednesday said that the Bengaluru Karaga festival will be held as per schedule on April 8. However, if there is a medical emergency or the number of COVID-19 or cholera cases increase, the festival will be rescheduled or even cancelled.

Holding the first all-party meeting with all BBMP officials, Mayor M Goutham Kumar said, “This is the first preparedness meeting. Though we decided to host the festival, the final decision can change based on the situation.”

The Mayor said that BWSSB, BESCOM and BBMP staffers were directed to ensure hygiene. A ground inspection to ascertain the field status will be carried out on Thursday. “Since the festival is a historic event, it should not be cancelled. So all precautionary measures are being listed out and planned well in advance.”

BBMP Commissioner B H Anil Kumar said, “If the number of cases increase or in case of an emergency, then the festival can be cancelled even 24 hours before schedule.”

Leader of Tigala community and former Mayor P R Ramesh Kumar said the number of people visiting Dharmaraya Swamy Temple will be restricted in wake of COVID-19.

special clusters,buffer zones created

The BBMP Commissioner said that special 3km clusters and 5km buffer zones had been created in Whitefield and Rajarajeshwari Nagar where positive COVID-19 cases were reported. In case of cholera, all street food vendors are being asked to shut shop and for this, the support of people and elected representatives is needed, he said.