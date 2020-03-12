Man spits on traffic cops, thrashed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A history-sheeter, who allegedly threatened and spat on traffic police for trying to stop him, was caught and thrashed by public and was handed over to the police. The Pulikeshinagar law and order police arrested him. The accused Arbaz Ahmed (33), is a resident of Pulikeshinagar and a history-sheeter of at the High Grounds police station.

Police said that the incident took place near Clarence School on March 5, when constables attached to Pulikeshinagar traffic police station, Manjunath and Chethan, were checking vehicles. They noticed Ahmed riding the bike sans helmet and the bike had a faulty number plate. As they tried to stop him, Ahmed allegedly sped up. He took a ‘U’ turn and allegedly performed a wheelie and stopped near the police. Threatening the policemen with a dagger, he allegedly spat on one of their faces and sped away.

“The duo chased him on a bike for about 2 km and stopped him. Again, the accused tried to assault them. However, the public, who came to the rescue of policemen, thrashed Ahmed. He was handed over to the Pulikeshinagar (Law & Order) police, who arrested him,” an official said.