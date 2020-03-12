STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Music for the soul 

After struggling through life and through his travel experiences, he is now on a mission to share his experiences and give tips to less fortunate children and struggling ones.

Published: 12th March 2020 02:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 02:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Brinda Das
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Goan musician Nitish Pires is back with a new single Fateh. The new one comes after his India tour in 2010, which had to be cut short due to his father’s illness, following which Pires was on a sabbatical for nine years travelling around parts of Europe. Pires and the band are doing a 13-city tour giving live music performances and is set to travel to Bengaluru shortly. 

After struggling through life and through his travel experiences, he is now on a mission to share his experiences and give tips to less fortunate children and struggling ones. He is currently travelling across India and is making a stop in Bengaluru soon.

His latest release Fateh has a message for children and teens. He is doing this live with his band members as part of his India tour on a motorbike and leading a tour bus. On the first day he will play at college campuses in Bengaluru to motivate students with his music and motivational talk. On the second day the band and he will play at a venue where he hopes biking enthusiasts show up and music lovers show up. “My first album was with my band Nakshatra in 2003. And then I went solo and released by later two album ‘Sarhadein and Chauraha’ subsequently in 2007 and 2010. I have had a couple of singles too and videos too. Until 2013, I was releasing rock songs in Hindi,” he said.

In 2013 he took a break from music in search for new experiences, and went travelling and buskin. “I’m back with a new side of me that I want to share with my latest song. For the listeners, I can only say that this song just like my earlier works, and is my honest effort put in together,” he added. Fateh is a song that leads one to victory. The music video depicts a story of a boy and his transformation from a boy to a man. His relationship with his father is the back bone of this emotional and heart melting story. The music video has a strong message against the use of drugs.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp