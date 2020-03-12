Music for the soul 

Brinda Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Goan musician Nitish Pires is back with a new single Fateh. The new one comes after his India tour in 2010, which had to be cut short due to his father’s illness, following which Pires was on a sabbatical for nine years travelling around parts of Europe. Pires and the band are doing a 13-city tour giving live music performances and is set to travel to Bengaluru shortly.

After struggling through life and through his travel experiences, he is now on a mission to share his experiences and give tips to less fortunate children and struggling ones. He is currently travelling across India and is making a stop in Bengaluru soon.

His latest release Fateh has a message for children and teens. He is doing this live with his band members as part of his India tour on a motorbike and leading a tour bus. On the first day he will play at college campuses in Bengaluru to motivate students with his music and motivational talk. On the second day the band and he will play at a venue where he hopes biking enthusiasts show up and music lovers show up. “My first album was with my band Nakshatra in 2003. And then I went solo and released by later two album ‘Sarhadein and Chauraha’ subsequently in 2007 and 2010. I have had a couple of singles too and videos too. Until 2013, I was releasing rock songs in Hindi,” he said.

In 2013 he took a break from music in search for new experiences, and went travelling and buskin. “I’m back with a new side of me that I want to share with my latest song. For the listeners, I can only say that this song just like my earlier works, and is my honest effort put in together,” he added. Fateh is a song that leads one to victory. The music video depicts a story of a boy and his transformation from a boy to a man. His relationship with his father is the back bone of this emotional and heart melting story. The music video has a strong message against the use of drugs.