New coronavirus rules put onus on hospitals, individuals

BENGALURU: Deeming that the provisions of the existing laws are insufficient to tackle the outbreak of the dangerous COVID-19, the state government has brought into effect ‘the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations-2020’.

The regulations dated March 11 state that hospitals screening people who travelled from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, must inform the Health and Family Welfare Department of the district concerned.

“All government and private hospitals, during the screening of such cases, shall record the travel history of the person if he/she has travelled to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported, in addition to the history of (the individual) coming in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19,” an excerpt of the regulations reads.

If one has such a history in the last 14 days and is asymptomatic, then one must be kept in home isolation for 28 days. If symptoms are present, the individual must be in hospital isolation for 14 days.

Private laboratories are not authorised to take test samples for the coronavirus.

Suspected people refusing admission or isolation can be forcefully admitted and isolated till the lab reports are received, according to the regulation.

“If any COVID-19 cases are reported from an area, the administration can seal the area, bar entry and exit, close schools and offices and ban public gathering and vehicle movements,” the regulations said.

‘Self-notify to hospital’

Any person who has returned from COVID-19 affected countries or has been in personal contact with such a person must remain in home isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival in India irrespective of having any symptoms or not. Also, such a person should self-notify to the nearest government hospital or call 104 health helpline.