STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

New coronavirus rules put onus on hospitals, individuals

Provisions of existing laws insufficient, feels government; all public, private hospitals should record travel history of suspect patients

Published: 12th March 2020 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deeming that the provisions of the existing laws are insufficient to tackle the outbreak of the dangerous COVID-19, the state government has brought into effect ‘the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations-2020’.

The regulations dated March 11 state that hospitals screening people who travelled from countries affected by the novel coronavirus, must inform the Health and Family Welfare Department of the district concerned.

“All government and private hospitals, during the screening of such cases, shall record the travel history of the person if he/she has travelled to any country or area where COVID-19 has been reported, in addition to the history of (the individual) coming in contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19,” an excerpt of the regulations reads.

If one has such a history in the last 14 days and is asymptomatic, then one must be kept in home isolation for 28 days. If symptoms are present, the individual must be in hospital isolation for 14 days.

Private laboratories are not authorised to take test samples for the coronavirus.

Suspected people refusing admission or isolation can be forcefully admitted and isolated till the lab reports are received, according to the regulation.

“If any COVID-19 cases are reported from an area, the administration can seal the area, bar entry and exit, close schools and offices and ban public gathering and vehicle movements,” the regulations said.

‘Self-notify to hospital’
Any person who has returned from COVID-19 affected countries or has been in personal contact with such a person must remain in home isolation for 14 days from the date of arrival in India irrespective of having any symptoms or not. Also, such a person should self-notify to the nearest government hospital or call 104 health helpline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
coronavirus
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp