Of strokes and colours

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Want to get started with oil paints? This workshop reveals the key oil painting techniques one should know. Oil paints are affordable, making them ideal for covering large areas with paint. Because these paints are opaque and fast drying, they can be very forgiving, allowing one to cover up

mistakes with more paint, which is an advantage for beginners.

This workshop will train participants about the brushes that one must use, how to mix two or more colours together, how to stop the paint from drying out, using gesso as a base, blending with oil paints, using wet in wet and over dry to build texture. In short, this workshop will train beginners in all the basics of oil painting.

The workshop will begin with the kit one needs, then introduce some simple acrylic painting techniques such as mixing and misting, to help participants get used to working with this versatile and rewarding medium. An important aspect of this workshop will be introduction to brushes as this is considered as one of the most crucial needs of oil painting. The workshop will begin by introducing four key brush shapes that will be useful to those interested in learning oil painting, and exploring what each shape can be used for. The workshop will be held at Bloom and Grow, Koramangala on March 23.