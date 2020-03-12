Pandemic bites aviation sector, international passenger traffic down 50% at KIA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like in most airports, the Kempegowda International Airport too is bearing the brunt of the impact caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on passenger traffic. While international traffic has dipped to almost 50% as on date, domestic traffic has been impacted considerably lesser.

A spokesperson of the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “International traffic has dropped by 20% from normal traffic levels (i.e. before COVID19 was detected) in February ‘20 and almost by 50% from normal levels in March 2020.”

While KIA witnessed between 14,000 and 15,000 international passengers per day in the past, it was now ranging between 6,000 and 7,000 passengers, the statement said.

“Although domestic traffic has not shown a dramatic drop, there is an impact of up to 2-4% on domestic travel. We expect to see a further decrease, if more cases emerge in India,” the spokesperson added.

While some airlines

sought more time to give their responses on the numbers of cancellations made and the routes that were heavily affected, Air India and Indigo did not respond to repeated calls made in this connection.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the global loss in revenues due to corona virus could work out to around $113 billion for 2020.