STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Pandemic bites aviation sector, international passenger traffic down 50% at KIA

Like in most airports, the Kempegowda International Airport too is bearing the brunt of the impact caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on passenger traffic.

Published: 12th March 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Air passengers take precautions at the KIA in Bengaluru on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Like in most airports, the Kempegowda International Airport too is bearing the brunt of the impact caused by the COVID-19 outbreak on passenger traffic. While international traffic has dipped to almost 50% as on date, domestic traffic has been impacted considerably lesser.

A spokesperson of the airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “International traffic has dropped by 20% from normal traffic levels (i.e. before COVID19 was detected) in February ‘20 and almost by 50% from normal levels in March 2020.”

While KIA witnessed between 14,000 and 15,000 international passengers per day in the past, it was now ranging between 6,000 and 7,000 passengers, the statement said.

“Although domestic traffic has not shown a dramatic drop, there is an impact of up to 2-4% on domestic travel. We expect to see a further decrease, if more cases emerge in India,” the spokesperson added.

While some airlines
sought more time to give their responses on the numbers of cancellations made and the routes that were heavily affected, Air India and Indigo did not respond to repeated calls made in this connection.
“International traffic has dropped by 20% from normal traffic levels (i.e. before COVID19 was detected) in February ‘20 and almost by 50% from normal levels in March ‘20,” the spokesperson   The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has predicted that the global loss in revenues due to corona virus could work out to around $113 billion for 2020.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coronavirus international passengers Kempegowda International Airport
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp