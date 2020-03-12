STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bengaluru

Paytm aims to tap unorganised market with integrated biz tools  

“There is a large unorganised segment which lags behind when it comes to the adoption of digital solutions,” pointed out Sajal Bhatnagar, Merchant Product and Lifecycle Lead at Paytm.

Published: 12th March 2020 01:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2020 01:52 AM   |  A+A-

Sajal Bhatnagar, vice-president, Paytm

By Jonathan ananda 
Express News Service

The rapid digitisation of business processes is offering large, new-age fintech players an unprecedented opportunity to tap into India’s millions of unorganised merchants, and homegrown fintech major Paytm plans to do exactly that. The company has, over the past few months, rolled out a series of business tools integrated into its Paytm for Business mobile application, from a digital ledger system called Paytm Business Khata to an all-in-one QR code system for its merchant partners. 

“There is a large unorganised segment which lags behind when it comes to the adoption of digital solutions,” pointed out Sajal Bhatnagar, Merchant Product and Lifecycle Lead at Paytm. But, these small scale merchants are now accumulating a veritable plethora of digital payment solutions, all of which have to be tracked and managed. The new set of solutions Paytm has launched integrates these into a single touchpoint from where merchants can track pending and outstanding payments, send reminders to customers to settle dues and access other business services. 

“The idea was how we could use digital solutions to unify and make these solutions easier to use. We did it with the all-in-one QR code which unified UPI, wallets and PoS (point of sale) payments channels… Now, with the Paytm Business Khata in the Paytm for Business app, it eliminates the ledger from counters, resulting in lesser errors and leakages,” Bhatnagar pointed out.  Small merchants typically have a much longer period of outstanding dues since collection is a manpower intensive process. “The outstanding dues of these merchants stay unpaid for as long as 80-180 days compared to around 30-60 days for organised merchants. This is because records are ad-hoc and the effort required to collect is high.

That is why we have incorporated a system where reminders can be sent to the customer who can settle them remotely,” Bhatnagar said. The offering has seen over a million merchants get onboard in just two months of launch. Going forward, the company says it will launch several more business-facing solutions. “We are developing several other services like this for our partners and will launch them over the coming months. They can already avail several business services like loans, inventory management and other financial services through the Paytm for Business app,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Paytm
India Matters
Students leaving for home after appearing for SSLC examinations at the Mar Thoma Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday. (Photo | Shajji Vettipuram/EPS)
'Was alert, didn't fear symptoms': 1st patient who was cured of coronavirus
Former Congress strongman Jyotiraditya Scindia formally inducted into BJP. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Jyotiraditya Scindia joins BJP, Rajya Sabha nomination likely
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: India might limit use of saliva for shining ball, says Bhuvneshwar
For representational purposes
Gold prices fall Rs 516 at Rs 44,517 per 10 grams as rupee appreciates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch: Indians stranded in Italy following coronavirus curbs plead for help
Coronavirus Scare: Uneasy calm prevails in Ranni
Gallery
Marvel Cinematic Universe is set to launch Phase 4 on May 1, 2020, with Scarlett Johansson's stand-alone flick 'Black Widow.' The franchise is set to honour the superspy (who laid down her life to save the world from Thanos in 'Avengers: End Game') with o
'Black Widow' trailer decoded: Who is Taskmaster and how is he copying the Avengers?
In a major setback to the Congress, Jyotiraditya Scindia, one of its senior leaders, resigned from the party, saying it was time for him to move on. Over 20 rebel MLAs have resigned so far, pushing the Kamal Nath government to the edge. Meet them all here
Here's the full list of Scindia loyalists, other rebel Congress MLAs who deserted Kamal Nath
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp