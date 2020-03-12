Swimming plans sink, Bengaluru pools see 90 per cent dip since coronavirus outbreak

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Despite the rising mercury, swimming pools in the city wear a deserted look with swimming class bookings dropping by 90 per cent due to the COVID-19 scare. Doctors too have cautioned people to stay away from public pools.

While pool owners insist that hygiene measures are being followed strictly, doctors have warned people to keep away. The owner of Sastha Swimming Pool Academy in Doddanekundi said, “We have seen a big dip in the number of people coming to swim. We have been taking precautionary measures in changing rooms.” HC Naresh, owner of Naresh Swimming Academy on Old Airport Road, said, “We have seen a 90 per cent drop in the number of people coming to the pool.”

However, Dr Tejas Suresh Rao, Consultant Internal Medicine, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur, said, “Respiratory viruses are unlikely to spread through water. But, because a large number of people gather at pools, someone may cough or spit and pass on the infection. It is safer to stay away from water bodies.”

Similarly, Dr Pavan Yadav, Interventional Pulmonology, Aster RV Hospital, said, “If someone afflicted with any infection, including COVID-19, enters a pool, there is a chance he/she may pass it on through proximity to others.”