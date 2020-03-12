STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
What is the nature of our consciousness?

The computer is being programmed by the experts who programme it according to what they want.

By Jiddu Krishnamurti
Prejudice has something in common with ideals, beliefs and faith. And as we are going to talk over together, observing the state of the world together, and what is happening in the outward world and also in the inward, psychological world of man, we must be able to think together. In thinking together, our prejudices, our ideals and so on prevent the capacity and the energy required to think together, to observe together, to examine together, to discover for ourselves what lies behind all this confusion, misery, terror, destruction, tremendous violence. 

To understand all this, not only the mere outward facts that are taking place but also to understand the depth of all this, the significance of all this, we must be able, together, to observe – not you observe in one way and the speaker another, but together observe the same thing. And that observation, that examination is prevented if we cling to our prejudices, to our particular experience, to our particular comprehension.  
There is no Eastern thought, or Western thought, there is only the capacity to think, whether one is utterly poor or greatly sophisticated living in an affluent society, whether he is a surgeon, carpenter, labourer in the field, or a great poet, thought is the common factor of all of us.

We don’t seem to realise that. Thought is the common factor that binds us all. You may think differently, according to your capacity, to your energy, to your experience and knowledge; another thinks according to his experience, to his knowledge, to his conditioning. So we are all caught in this network of thought. This is a fact, indisputable and actual. And to understand all the chaos in the world – and as we have been programmed both biologically, that is physically, programmed mentally, intellectually, one must be aware of this being programmed, like a computer.

The computer is being programmed by the experts who programme it according to what they want. The speaker has talked a great deal with the professionals, the computer builders, and they are advancing so rapidly that these computers which are being programmed will outstrip man in thought. These computers can learn, gather experience, and from that experience learn, accumulate knowledge according to being programmed. So gradually they are going to outstrip all our thinking, more accurately, with greater speed and so then what is man?The computer experts, and some of them are so frightened when the computer can do almost anything that human being can do. Of course it cannot write, compose as Beethoven, or as Keats and so on but it will outstrip our thinking. – Jiddu Krishnamurti

